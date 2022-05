Bush blew the save during Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Angels, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk with two strikeouts in one inning.

With closer Joe Barlow sidelined, manger Chris Woodward turned to Bush who surrendered an Anthony Rendon double followed by a Jared Walsh homer to blow the save. It's the 36-year-old's second blown save and he now possesses a 4.40 ERA and 1.26 WHIP with 19 strikeouts in 14.1 innings.