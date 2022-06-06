Bush allowed three runs on four hits over two-thirds of an inning, picking up a third blown save in Sunday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Mariners.

Closer Joe Barlow threw 27 pitches over two consecutive days and was unavailable to close out a 5-2 Texas lead. The Rangers had already used reliable relievers Matt Moore and Dennis Santana to get them in position to close out a win, so Bush was the most likely option. He entered the contest having made six consecutive scoreless appearances following his previous blown save, but it unraveled quickly for the right-hander, who gave up four consecutive hits, including a Ty France home run and a two-run double to Eugenio Suarez.