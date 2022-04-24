Bush struck out one over a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Athletics.

Bush was efficient, throwing 12 strikes among his 15 pitches, to record the Rangers' first save of the season. It was just the second ninth-inning save opportunity for the team, and Bush was granted both. He got the call to close the game with three righty-batters due up in the ninth inning, although he dispatched one left-handed pinch hitter. Bush mixed his cutter, four-seamer and curveball, while averaging 97.3 mph on the fastball.