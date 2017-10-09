Rangers' Matt Bush: Could get look in rotation next spring
Bush could be a candidate to compete for a rotation spot with the Rangers in spring training, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports. "Let's just say we have had the conversation and we are still having that conversation," Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said, regarding the matter.
Bush seized the closing role for the Rangers in late April after Sam Dyson was unable to get the job done, and after initially finding success in the ninth inning, the hard-throwing right-hander ending up forfeiting the gig about two months later following a string of rough outings. Manager Jeff Banister wound up deploying Bush mostly in a setup capacity the rest of the season, with the 30-year-old turning in a 4.19 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 22 strikeouts over 19.1 innings in the second half. While Bush's high-90s fastball lends itself well to bullpen work, the Rangers' lack of rotation depth is a major concern heading into 2018, and it appears the team is exploring all avenues to find reliable starters. If Bush is able to build up his stamina in the offseason without sacrificing too many ticks off his fastball, he could make for an interesting project in the rotation. However, it would probably be worthwhile to see how Bush performs in spring training in a starting role before he'd warrant investment in the fantasy realm.
