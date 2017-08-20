Play

Bush was diagnosed with a bruised right knee after departing Sunday's game, freelance sports writer Anthony Andro reports.

Bush is under concussion protocol, but it appears that the main injury the team is concerned with is his knee. The Rangers are going to ice Bush's knee, then see what additional treatment is needed afterwards. Until further notice, he should be considered day-to-day.

