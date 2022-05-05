Bush (1-1) recorded one out during the ninth inning of Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Phillies, earning the win. He didn't register a walk or a strikeout.

Bush replaced Matt Moore in the ninth inning with two outs and a runner on first. After pinch-runner Roman Quinn stole second base, Bush was able to retire Jean Segura -- the only batter he faced. The Rangers took a two-run lead in the top of the 10th and Joe Barlow was able to limit the damage in the bottom half of the inning, resulting in a one-batter win for the veteran Bush.