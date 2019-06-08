Bush (elbow) was activated at Double-A Frisco on Saturday, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Bush underwent surgery on his elbow last September -- not technically Tommy John surgery, but it was a repair of a partially torn UCL. He's been working his way back at extended spring training and is now ready for his first competitive action in more than a year. The 2004 No. 1 overall pick and former Rangers closer is largely an unknown after the long layoff.

