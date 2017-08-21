Bush was placed on the disabled list Monday with a sprained MCL.

Following Sunday's collision with Joey Gallo, Bush will have to miss an extended period of time. At this point in time, there's yet to be any news regarding the severity of his MCL sprain. In addition to dealing with the aforementioned knee injury, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that Bush is showing concussion symptoms. In a corresponding move, the Rangers purchased Nick Gardewine's contract from Double-A Frisco.