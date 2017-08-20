Play

Bush left Sunday's game with a head injury after colliding with Joey Gallo.

Bush and Gallo were pursuing a fly ball when they ran into each other. Bush had only thrown five pitches before he was forced to exit. Additional information regarding the severity of Bush's injury should become known in the near future.

