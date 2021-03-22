Bush moved closer to the Rangers' closer job Monday after Jose Leclerc was shut down for what's expected to be an extended period due to elbow soreness, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Bush wouldn't be in the mix for many teams. He's a 35-year-old non-roster invitee who hasn't pitched in the big leagues since 2018 due to a pair of elbow surgeries and who posted a 4.70 ERA in his most recent season. The Rangers' bullpen has already been decimated by injuries, however, so the fact that he has 11 career saves places him as one of the top contenders for the job. In addition to Leclerc, Jonathan Hernandez (elbow), Joely Rodriguez (ankle) and Brett Martin (back) will all be sidelined to start the season, leaving Bush as one of the top contenders alongside similarly uninspiring names such as Ian Kennedy and Josh Sborz.