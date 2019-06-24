The Ranges are close to bringing Bush back to the majors, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Bush, who was recently activated at Double-A Frisco following rehab of an elbow injury, has not allowed a run in 6.1 innings. Manager Chris Woodward said the 33-year-old would need to be managed if the Rangers brought him up now, but if they wait another week, he'd be under no restrictions. "We probably need to see a few more outings just to make sure before we get him back. But the earlier we call him up, the more careful we have to be," said Woodward.