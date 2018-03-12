Bush, whose bid for the starting rotation ended Sunday when manager Jeff Banister announced he will pitch out of the bullpen, will be used as a "bridge" reliever, Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Bush had been the Rangers' closer for a bit last year, but Banister specifically projected him as a middle-innings guy who can get a lead through an inning or more. He converted all nine of his hold chances last season after moving out of the closer's role. With Bush no longer considered for a starting role, Bartolo Colon's chances of sticking with the team increase.