Bush (elbow) said Sunday that he's at least two weeks away from starting a throwing program, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Bush has been pleased with how his strained right elbow has responded to stem-cell treatment, but he'll still require some additional rest before playing catch. Given where he's at in his recovery, Bush seems unlikely to return from the 60-day disabled list until at least mid-August.

More News
Our Latest Stories