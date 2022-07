Bush will serve as the opener for Friday's game against the Mariners, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Bush has yet to complete more than one inning this season, so he will not pitch deep into Friday's game. He has been effective out of the bullpen however, maintaining a 40:9 K:BB, 3.64 ERA and 1.15 WHIP across 29.2 frames. Taylor Hearn will follow Bush into the game and is expected to serve as the primary pitcher.