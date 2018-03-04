Rangers' Matt Bush: Permits two homers Saturday
Bush allowed two runs on on three hits and two walks while striking out two in Saturday's game against the Giants.
Bush, who allowed both runs to score on solo home runs, didn't start the game. Instead he piggy-backed on a start by staff ace Cole Hamels. He's in the mix for a spot in the rotation, however, there are at least three other more-experienced starters in camp competing for the same spot.
