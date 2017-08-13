Bush struck out one and didn't allow any baserunners during 2.1 innings of relief for the Rangers on Saturday against the Astros.

It was new territory for the former closer, who had only gone longer than one inning three times this season and never more than two. Since being removed from the closer's role, Bush has only given up one run in 14.2 innings, striking out 19 and walking seven. However, Bush doesn't seem to be close to reclaiming his role in the ninth inning as the team continues to explore what the younger Alex Claudio is capable of doing at the end of games.