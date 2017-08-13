Rangers' Matt Bush: Pitches extended innings for first time
Bush struck out one and didn't allow any baserunners during 2.1 innings of relief for the Rangers on Saturday against the Astros.
It was new territory for the former closer, who had only gone longer than one inning three times this season and never more than two. Since being removed from the closer's role, Bush has only given up one run in 14.2 innings, striking out 19 and walking seven. However, Bush doesn't seem to be close to reclaiming his role in the ninth inning as the team continues to explore what the younger Alex Claudio is capable of doing at the end of games.
More News
-
Rangers' Matt Bush: Tosses scoreless eighth inning to claim hold•
-
Rangers' Matt Bush: Punches out two in scoreless seventh•
-
Rangers' Matt Bush: Annihilated in seventh-inning appearance•
-
Rangers' Matt Bush: Works another scoreless frame Saturday•
-
Rangers' Matt Bush: Tosses flawless ninth inning in Monday's loss•
-
Rangers' Matt Bush: Removed from closer role•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...