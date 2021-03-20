Texas manager Chris Woodward mentioned Bush as a potential closer, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Woodward is not yet ready to anoint Jose Leclerc as the closer, including both Bush and Ian Kennedy as candidates to close out games. Leclerc gave up three hits in 1.1 innings Thursday, and his fastball velocity has been down from last season. "I need to see more from Jose. I need to see it," Woodward said. "I wouldn't say he's easing his way into spring training, but the guy missed the whole year last year. So, I need to see a little bit more." Bush, who held the closer's role briefly for Texas in 2017, is a non-roster invitee who has not allowed a run in three spring innings. Kennedy, also a non-roster invitee, had 30 saves for Kansas City in 2019.