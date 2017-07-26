Bush tossed a perfect seventh inning in Tuesday's 10-4 win over the Marlins, recording two strikeouts.

After being blown up for five runs (one earned) in a July 19 appearance, Bush has rebounded with two straight scoreless innings, but it doesn't seem as though he's any nearer to regaining closing duties. Since Bush was removed from the ninth-inning role July 1, he's seen bullpen mates Alex Claudio (three saves) and Jose Leclerc (one) take on closing responsibilities. Claudio and Leclerc, and possibly even Keone Kela and Jason Grilli, all appear to rank ahead of Bush in the bullpen pecking order at this time.