Bush allowed one run on two hits and struck out one over one inning to pick up a hold in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Blue Jays.

Bush entered the game in the eighth inning and came away with his second hold of the season despite giving up his third home run in as many outings. The pitching log for the game appears to be how manager Chris Woodward would like to deploy is bullpen. After six strong innings from starter Kyle Gibson, Josh Sborz, Bush and then Ian Kennedy cleaned up.