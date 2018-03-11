Rangers' Matt Bush: Returning to bullpen
Bush will be used out of the bullpen this coming season, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Bush has appeared in three games this spring, with two of them being as a starter. Thus far, he's given up four runs on six hits and four walks over 6.2 innings, with three of those hits being home runs. His return to the bullpen isn't terribly surprising, as all of Bush's appearances in the Show have been as a reliever, and primarily for short stretches. Last season he recorded a 3.78 ERA and 1.45 WHIP over 57 games (52.1 innings).
