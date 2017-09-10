Rangers' Matt Bush: Returns from DL
Bush (knee) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Sunday.
Bush will rejoin the Rangers' bullpen after missing roughly the past three weeks with a sprained right MCL combined with a head injury. He'll slot back in as one of the team's late-inning relievers, while Alex Claudio continues to hold down the closer role.
