Bush (knee) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Sunday.

Bush will rejoin the Rangers' bullpen after missing roughly the past three weeks with a sprained right MCL combined with a head injury. He'll slot back in as one of the team's late-inning relievers, while Alex Claudio continues to hold down the closer role.

