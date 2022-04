Bush (0-1) allowed two runs on one hit and a hit batsman while striking out one over the eighth inning, taking the loss Thursday against Astros.

The teams were locked in a pitchers' duel, with the scored tied at one apiece entering the eighth. Bush has been an important late-inning asset for Texas, but after hitting a batter, the right-hander served up a two-run home run to Kyle Tucker. It was the fourth time in eight outings that the Bush allowed runs.