Bush will serve as the opener during Saturday's game against the Athletics.

Bush hasn't lasted more than one inning in any of his first 36 appearances (four starts) this season and tossed a relief inning Thursday against Miami, so it seems safe to assume that his starting role Saturday will be as an opener. Over his last five outings, he's allowed a hit and a walk while striking out three in five innings. Taylor Hearn was originally listed as the starter for Saturday's matchup and will likely be available as a bulk reliever.