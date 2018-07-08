Rangers' Matt Bush: Shifts to 60-day DL
The Rangers transferred Bush to the 60-day disabled list Sunday.
Bush has been sidelined since June 13 with a strained flexor tendon and was unlikely to resume a throwing program until sometime in August after recently requiring a stem-cell injection, so the move to the 60-day DL won't alter his timeline to rejoin the Rangers. The transaction creates a spot on the roster for outfielder Austin Jackson, who was acquired from the Giants on Sunday.
