Rangers' Matt Bush: Shifts to 60-day IL
RotoWire Staff
Bush (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Tuesday.
We already knew Bush was slated to miss at least 12 weeks after being diagnosed with a flexor tendon strain in his right arm. This clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Adolis Garcia.
