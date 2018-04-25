Bush was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday.

This is by no means a reflection of Bush's performance this season, as he holds a 3.97 ERA on the season. However, he's likely unavailable for a few days after pitching in four straight games, so he'll get the boot from the active roster. His demotion will clear a spot for Doug Fister, who was activated from the disabled list in a corresponding move.

