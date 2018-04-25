Rangers' Matt Bush: Shipped off to Round Rock
Bush was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday.
This is by no means a reflection of Bush's performance this season, as he holds a 3.97 ERA on the season. However, he's likely unavailable for a few days after pitching in four straight games, so he'll get the boot from the active roster. His demotion will clear a spot for Doug Fister, who was activated from the disabled list in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...
-
Waivers: Let's chase upside
It's all about upside on the waiver wire, so let's look for some.