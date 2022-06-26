The Rangers placed Bush on the 15-day injured list Sunday with right forearm soreness.

Texas planned on having Bush serve as its opening pitcher for Saturday's game against the Nationals, but he was ultimately scratched ahead of the contest for unspecified reasons. The forearm injury provides an explanation for Bush's absence, though the Rangers believe it's only a short-term concern for the right-hander, per Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com. Right-hander Josh Sborz was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock to provide an extra arm out of the bullpen while Bush is on the mend.