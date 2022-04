Bush allowed one run on one hit and two walks while striking out two over one inning in Thursday's 8-6 win over the Mariners.

Bush got the final out of the seventh inning with two runners on, protecting a precarious one-run lead. He came back out to get the game into the ninth but coughed up the lead on a pair of walks and a single. It was the third time in five appearances that he's allowed a run.