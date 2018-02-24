Bush is still in the battle for a rotation spot despite the Rangers' recent acquisition of Jesse Chavez, the Rangers' official site reports.

Bush declared his intention to join the rotation last fall, though the Rangers have added a number of starting pitchers since then. Doug Fister, Matt Moore, Mike Minor, and now Chavez are all with the team on major-league contracts, with Bartolo Colon and Jon Niese in camp on minor-league deals. According to general manager Jon Daniels, though, those additions do not rule out Bush from winning a rotation spot, as the team would be able to move Chavez or Minor to the bullpen if Bush outpitches them this spring.

