Bush allowed three runs on one hit and three walks in one-third of an inning in Thursday's spring game against the Padres.

Bush, who entered the game scoreless through four spring outings, came on to start the seventh inning and couldn't locate. He left with the bases loaded after retiring just one batter. Bush's Cactus League outings take on much more significance after he was named as a possible closer following the team's announcement that Jose Leclerc (elbow) will miss an extended period of time. In addition to Leclerc, the Rangers will be without top setup man Jonathan Hernandez (elbow) to start the season, leaving the closer job wide open. Bush and Ian Kennedy, who pitched a scoreless eighth inning Thursday, are seen as the leaders to close out games for Texas to start the regular season.