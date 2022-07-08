Bush (forearm) threw live batting practice Friday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The right-hander has been sidelined by forearm soreness since June 26, but he now appears close to returning from the injured list. Bush has one save and eight holds to go with a 4.05 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 36:7 K:BB over 26.2 innings this season, and he could see more save chances once activated after Joe Barlow was demoted from the closer role. Dennis Santana is currently the favorite for ninth-inning opportunities.