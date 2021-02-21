Bush (elbow) threw his first bullpen session of training camp Friday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Bush pumped a mid-90s fastball for strikes during the session, which impressed manager Chris Woodward. "He just had a calmness about him [Friday] that the ball was coming out of his hand pretty well," Woodward said. "It wasn't like it was out of control and trying to throw it as hard as I can. It was nice and easy, good clean delivery." The reliever is coming off Tommy John elbow surgery in 2019 and didn't pitch in 2020. He'll need to pitch is way onto the roster this spring, but the 35-year-old Bush, who's been through a lot during his career, could be of help to what is expected to be a young pitching staff.