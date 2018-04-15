Rangers' Matt Bush: Throws scoreless inning Saturday
Bush allowed one hit and struck out one in a scoreless inning of relief in Saturday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Astros.
Bush was one of five relievers to shut down the powerful Houston lineup over the final five innings, enabling the Rangers' first come-from-behind victory of the season. It was also their first one-run win. He had been a starter candidate during spring training, but was challenged by the transition from relief. He's made eight appearances thus far, with only two of them clean. Over 8.2 innings, Bush has allowed three runs on six walks and five hits.,
