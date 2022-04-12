Bush allowed one unearned run on one hit, a hit batsman and a wild pitch over one relief inning in Monday's 6-4 extra-inning loss to Colorado.

Bush opened the seventh inning for his second appearance of the season and earned his first hold despite the shaky nature of his outing. The run scored on third baseman Charlie Culbertson's fielding error, but the runner was on second base thanks to a wild pitch. He later hit Ryan McMahon, then finished out the inning after a mound visit from the pitching coach. Bush, who was mentioned as a potential closer by manager Chris Woodward during preseason, has not yet pitched in a save situation.