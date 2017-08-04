Rangers' Matt Bush: Tosses scoreless eighth inning to claim hold
Bush worked around a hit to turn in a clean eighth inning and pick up his fourth hold of the season in a 4-1 win over the Twins on Thursday. He also struck out two batters.
The scoreless outing dropped Bush's ERA to 0.79 over his 13 appearances since being removed from closing duties in late June, but he hasn't completely worked out the kinks while settling in as a setup man for the Rangers. He gave up four unearned runs in one of those 13 outings, and has walked seven batters over his last 11.1 innings, an area he'll need to improve before warranting more serious consideration for taking back the closing role. Even if Bush does make progress with limiting the walks, it's not guaranteed he'll reenter the mix for saves with Alex Claudio, who pitched a perfect ninth inning Thursday, performing well at the back end of the bullpen.
