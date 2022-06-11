site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Matt Bush: Tosses scoreless inning
RotoWire Staff
Bush allowed a hit and a walk while recording one strikeout in a scoreless frame as the opener in Friday's loss to the White Sox.
Bush put the first two White Sox batters on base but escaped the jam unscathed. He lowered his season ERA to 4.03 with a 29:6 K:BB through 22.1 innings.
