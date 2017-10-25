Bush had minor surgery to repair the AC joint in his right shoulder Wednesday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Bush should be ready to go by the time spring training rolls around after requiring arthroscopic repair in his throwing shoulder. The 31-year-old compiled a 3.78 ERA during 52.1 innings out of the bullpen this year, while recording a 58:19 K:BB in the process. Looking ahead, Rangers general manager Jon Daniels stated that Bush could be a candidate for the starting rotation in 2018, but it remains to be seen how this setback will impact that specific situation.