Rangers' Matt Bush: Undergoes shoulder surgery
Bush had minor surgery to repair the AC joint in his right shoulder Wednesday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Bush should be ready to go by the time spring training rolls around after requiring arthroscopic repair in his throwing shoulder. The 31-year-old compiled a 3.78 ERA during 52.1 innings out of the bullpen this year, while recording a 58:19 K:BB in the process. Looking ahead, Rangers general manager Jon Daniels stated that Bush could be a candidate for the starting rotation in 2018, but it remains to be seen how this setback will impact that specific situation.
More News
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...