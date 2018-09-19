Rangers' Matt Bush: Will miss half of 2019 after surgery
Bush will miss the first half of the 2019 season after undergoing surgery to repair a partially torn UCL on Wednesday, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.
Bush didn't require Tommy John surgery, so he won't be out quite as long as other pitchers with elbow problems, but he's still expected to miss an extended period, which will come with all the typical questions about his ability to return to his former level. That level wasn't particularly good when he was healthy in 2018, as he recorded a disappointing 4.70 ERA in 23 innings and did not record a single save. He'll have some work to do to if he's to get back into the closer conversation in late 2019.
