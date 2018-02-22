Rangers' Matt Bush: Will start against Rockies on Sunday
Bush (shoulder) will take the hill against Colorado on Sunday in a Cactus League contest, TR Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Bush underwent minor surgery to repair the AC join in his right shoulder in late October. He appears to be right on line with his timetable, as the Rangers expected the right-hander to be at full health by the time spring camp commenced. Though he won't be on the mound for long this weekend, this will be a good test to see how his shoulder holds up in a live game. Over 57 appearances last season, Bush posted a 3.78 ERA and 1.45 WHIP.
More News
-
Rangers' Matt Bush: Undergoes shoulder surgery•
-
Rangers' Matt Bush: Could get look in rotation next spring•
-
Rangers' Matt Bush: Works around home run to claim hold•
-
Rangers' Matt Bush: Returns from DL•
-
Rangers' Matt Bush: Could return Sunday•
-
Rangers' Matt Bush: Could throw bullpen session Sunday•
-
Podcast: How to draft first basemen
We give you tips on how to draft what is perhaps the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball....
-
Fantasy baseball: Best 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Aiming higher in Roto leagues
Heath Cummings says your approach in Rotisserie leagues should be far different than in head-to-head...
-
12-team NL-only Rotisserie auction
Eric Hosmer is on the NL side of the ledger, and J.D. Martinez is not. Scott White and company...
-
Podcast: Pay up for Jansen?
Scott and Heath present different philosophies that could lead you to a Fantasy championship...
-
Red Sox decision good for J.D. Martinez
J.D. Martinez is finally off the board, and joining the Red Sox could maximize his abilities...