Bush (shoulder) will take the hill against Colorado on Sunday in a Cactus League contest, TR Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Bush underwent minor surgery to repair the AC join in his right shoulder in late October. He appears to be right on line with his timetable, as the Rangers expected the right-hander to be at full health by the time spring camp commenced. Though he won't be on the mound for long this weekend, this will be a good test to see how his shoulder holds up in a live game. Over 57 appearances last season, Bush posted a 3.78 ERA and 1.45 WHIP.