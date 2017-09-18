Bush was credited with his ninth hold of the season despite giving up one run on two hits while retiring one batter via strikeout in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Angels.

Bush served up a home run to Mike Trout on Sunday; he's given up runs in two of his three appearances since coming off the 10-day disabled list earlier in September, but it doesn't appear that will dissuade manager Jeff Banister from turning to the former closer in high-leverage spots down the stretch. Even so, Bush doesn't look to be even first in line for saves behind primary closer Alex Claudio. It appears lefty Jake Diekman, who notched his first save of the season in Sunday's win, is now the top handcuff to Claudio.