Bush gave up an unearned run on a hit and a walk with one strikeout in one inning during Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Twins.

Bush put two runners aboard and then committed a throwing error, leading to the Twins' sixth run. The right-hander had a 5.00 ERA and 1.33 WHIP in nine innings in June before going on the injured list with forearm soreness. He's expected to compete for save opportunities in what's likely to be a closer committee for the Rangers following the demotion of Joe Barlow from the role. Overall, Bush has a 3.90 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 37:8 K:BB with a save, eight holds and three blown saves in 27.2 innings this year.