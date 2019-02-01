Davidson agreed to a minor-league deal with the Rangers on Friday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Davidson talked about pursuing a two-way role with the White Sox before being non-tendered by the team in November, and it sounds as though the Rangers are interested in exploring that idea. The 27-year-old's .226/.295/.435 career line isn't good enough for regular at-bats for a player limited to the infield corners defensively, but if he can eat some innings out of the bullpen as well he'd likely deserve a roster spot. He's retired nine of the 11 batters he's faced in the big leagues thus far, though that sample is obviously far too short to conclude that he'll be a viable option on the mound.

