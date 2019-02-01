Rangers' Matt Davidson: Lands in Texas
Davidson agreed to a minor-league deal with the Rangers on Friday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Davidson talked about pursuing a two-way role with the White Sox before being non-tendered by the team in November, and it sounds as though the Rangers are interested in exploring that idea. The 27-year-old's .226/.295/.435 career line isn't good enough for regular at-bats for a player limited to the infield corners defensively, but if he can eat some innings out of the bullpen as well he'd likely deserve a roster spot. He's retired nine of the 11 batters he's faced in the big leagues thus far, though that sample is obviously far too short to conclude that he'll be a viable option on the mound.
More News
-
Matt Davidson: Cut loose by White Sox•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Exploring two-way role•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Hits game-winner in extras•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Returns to Saturday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Health continues to improve•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Available off bench•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy baseball busts, cheat sheet
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Howie Kendrick, Andrelton Simmons...
-
Strategies for outfield
Outfield isn't the deepest it's ever been, but it's never lacking in breaking and sleeper candidates,...
-
Outfield Tiers 1.0
Outfield is, by nature, a robust position, but it's not so deep at the top, as Scott White's...
-
Strategies for shortstop
Think shortstop is the sad position it used to be? Not by a long shot, says our Scott Whit...
-
Shortstops Tiers 1.0
Though long regarded as a weak position, shortstop has added so much talent over the years...
-
Strategies for third base
Third base looks to be one of the deepest positions in 2019, according to Scott White, with...