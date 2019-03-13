Rangers' Matt Davidson: Pitches again
Davidson threw a second bullpen session Tuesday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
The Rangers anticipate the third baseman making at least two appearances in a Cactus League game before the end of spring training. Manager Chris Woodward is serious about carrying eight relievers, which limits hitters off the bench. By Davidson doing a credible job as a reliever, he would effectively give the team a 26-man roster by serving as both a hitting and pitching option.
