Davidson pitched in a simulated game Friday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The Rangers plan to have him throw another sim game early next week before having him pitch in a minor-league game. They've backed off on their plan to have him pitch in the Cactus League. In addition to dabbling as a pitcher, Davidson is competing with infielder Logan Forsythe for a utility infielder role.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • luke-voit.jpg

    Sleepers 2.0

    How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...

  • jordan-hicks.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Looking for big impact in the middle rounds of your draft? Scott White says these players are...

  • jung-ho-kang.jpg

    20 deep sleepers

    Play in something deeper than a 12-team mixed league? Scott White looks beyond the normal range...