Rangers' Matt Davidson: Sent to minors camp
Davidson was reassigned to minor-league camp Tuesday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Davidson was in camp as a two-way player, though he was ultimately fighting to break camp in a utility role. Manager Chris Woodward said the Rangers are more intrigued by Davidson as a hitter, so he'll primarily focus on his swing during his time with Triple-A Nashville, according to Grant. He hit .206/.325/.500 with three homers and a 3:14 K:BB in 15 Cactus League games (34 at-bats). There are currently no plans for Davidson to pitch in the minors.
