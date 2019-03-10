Davidson threw live batting practice Saturday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Davidson is a corner infielder by trade, but the Rangers are auditioning him as a possible extra reliever. He made three appearances for the White Sox in 2018, delivering three scoreless innings. Three-fifths of the Rangers' projected starting rotation are returning from Tommy John elbow surgery, and manager Chris Woodward is considering carrying eight relievers early in case starters can't deep into games. If Davidson can be a credible arm out of the bullpen, that would allow Woodward to have seven traditional relievers while carrying a fourth backup position player.

