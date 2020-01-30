Duffy agreed Thursday with the Rangers on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to big-league spring training, Bob Nightengale of USA Today. The deal is worth $1 million if Duffy is added to the Rangers' MLB roster and contains up to $1.5 million in additional incentives.

Duffy has been just about a league-average hitter (.282/.338/.380 career slash line, 101 wRC+) over parts of five seasons in the majors, but extended absences due to injuries in each of the past three years have sent his career on a downward trajectory. The 28-year-old will at least enter spring training at full health, though that alone won't be enough to guarantee him a spot on the Rangers' Opening Day roster. Even if he fares well in Cactus League action, Duffy will likely need youngsters Nick Solak and Isiah Kiner-Falefa to struggle in order to claim a reserve infield job.