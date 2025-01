Festa was designated for assignment by the Rangers on Monday.

Festa has been booted from the 40-man roster to make room for the acquisition of Chris Martin. Festa has pitched in the big leagues in each of the last three seasons, though it's unclear if he'll draw much interest on waivers after posting a 5.70 ERA and 1.23 WHIP over 23.2 innings across stops with the Rangers and Mets a season ago.