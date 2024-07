The Rangers signed Festa to a minor-league contract on Monday.

Festa elected free agency earlier this month after the Mets cast him off their 40-man roster. He didn't take long to find a new home, though he'll presumably head to Triple-A Round Rock with his new organization. Festa holds a 4.66 ERA and 103:45 K:BB over 94.2 innings covering parts of five major-league seasons.