Rangers' Matt Moore: Abandons cutter Wednesday
Moore did not throw a cut fastball during his two scoreless innings Wednesday against the White Sox, Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News reports.
The Rangers would like Moore to get away from throwing the cutter, a side-to-side pitch. The club feels he's been more effective when working up and down. The pitch tends to be really good or really bad, and the left-hander threw a lot of bad ones in San Francisco last season when opponents hit .322 with a .525 slugging percentage against Moore's cutter.
